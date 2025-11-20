Sam Prendergast retains Ireland fly half role as team revealed for Springboks tussle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Prendergast has been retained as Ireland’s starting fly half for their final Test of 2025 against South Africa.

The 22-year-old impressed in the win over Australia in Dublin last week and again beats Jack Crowley to the starting No 10 shirt for the meeting with the world champion Springboks.

Prendergast has new centres for company as Garry Ringrose returns from injury to partner Bundee Aki, while Andrew Porter and Josh van der Flier are brought back into the starting forward pack.

“South Africa are the world champions and we know the challenge that awaits us this weekend,” Farrell said.

“Whenever you face a top side you know that you have to be on top of your game and that you will be tested and we'll look to build on the momentum from last weekend and approach the game positively.

"The players were galvanised by the support (last weekend) and it makes such a positive point of difference when you're at home. There’s familiarity and respect between both teams and I know how excited the squad is to represent Ireland to the best of our ability for our last home game of 2025."

Ireland beat the Springboks during the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and also split a two-match series in South Africa last summer.

Rassie Erasmus brings back a number of established starters to his side after rotating against Italy, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fly half.

Franco Mostert, sent off last weekend, was available for selection after his red card was rescinded but misses out with Ruan Nortje preferred as Eben Etzebeth’s second row partner. RG Snyman provides lock cover from the bench and will win his 50th cap.

open image in gallery RG Snyman is set for his 50th cap ( Getty Images )

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Tommy O’Brien; 15 Mack Hansen.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Paddy McCarthy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Cian Prendergast, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Tom Farrell.

South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Canan Moodie; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Andre Esterhuzen; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.