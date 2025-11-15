Mack Hansen hat-trick inspires resurgent Ireland to impressive Australia win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mack Hansen claimed a first-half hat-trick to set Ireland on course for a record 46-19 win over his native Australia in Dublin.

Canberra-born Hansen, who started at full-back for the first time at Test level, celebrated his return from a foot injury by crossing three times in the opening 28 minutes to delight a capacity Aviva Stadium crowd.

Second-half scores from Caelan Doris, Ryan Baird and Robbie Henshaw ensured head coach Andy Farrell again came out on top against former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt.

open image in gallery Ireland roared past Australia ( PA Wire )

Australia trailed by just five points at the break following converted tries from Len Ikitau and Fraser McReight and claimed a late consolation through Billy Pollard.

But Ireland were deserved winners ahead of completing their autumn campaign at home to world champions South Africa next weekend.

Fly-half Sam Prendergast kicked seven points, including a drop goal, for the dominant hosts, before his replacement Jack Crowley slotted a further nine.

Farrell led the British and Irish Lions to a 2-1 series victory over Schmidt's Wallabies in the summer following Ireland's 22-19 victory over the same opponents last November.

His side - showing nine personnel changes from last weekend's disjointed 41-10 success over Japan - were rewarded for a rapid start on a soggy Saturday evening.

Hansen crossed twice in the opening 11 minutes, diving under the posts after being teed up by Stuart McCloskey following a quick-tap penalty before collecting a Prendergast pass to register a carbon-copy effort.

open image in gallery Ireland’s Mack Hansen crossed for a first-half hat-trick ( PA Wire )

Australia, who suffered a shock defeat to Italy last weekend and had lost five of their previous six Tests, responded when centre Ikitau beat Prendergast to barrel over.

Hansen, whose mother hails from Cork, then further punished his homeland, powering across the line wide on the right after Prendergast's crossfield kick was spilled backwards by Tommy O'Brien.

Yet the Wallabies were only 19-14 behind at the interval as flanker McReight crashed over in the final play of the half, with fly-half James O'Connor adding his second conversion.

Ireland had struggled to set pulses racing with their performances this month and would have been eager to secure greater control of the scoreboard.

After hooker Dan Sheehan was held up on the line, Prendergast nailed a drop goal from distance before providing a sumptuous crossfield kick assist for O'Brien, only for the score to be disallowed for a knock on in the build-up.

open image in gallery Sam Prendergast impressed at fly half for Ireland ( Getty Images )

Crowley - on in place of the impressive Prendergast - slotted a penalty to stretch the score to 25-14.

Captain Doris then bulldozed over at the end of sustained pressure, with Crowley adding a tricky conversion, before Australia were left to play the final 10 minutes a man down after replacement lock Nick Frost was sin-binned for a high tackle on Tom Clarkson in the build up.

Despite the Wallabies' numerical disadvantage, replacement hooker Pollard went over to reduce the deficit.

But Ireland twice responded to seal an emphatic, six-try victory, with Baird crashing over before Henshaw raced clear down the left after being released by a sensational kick from Jamison Gibson-Park.

PA