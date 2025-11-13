Mack Hansen gets new Ireland role and Sam Prendergast returns against Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland boss Andy Farrell has selected Mack Hansen at full-back and Sam Prendergast at fly-half for Saturday's Test match against Australia in Dublin.

Australia-born Hansen, who is available following a foot issue, replaces the injured Jamie Osborne and will wear the number 15 jersey for the first time at international level.

Prendergast is poised for his maiden start of the autumn after providing back-up for Jack Crowley in Ireland's 26-13 defeat to New Zealand on 1 November and last weekend's 41-10 victory over Japan.

Prop Paddy McCarthy has been handed a first Test start following his debut against the All Blacks and try-scoring cameo against the Brave Blossoms.

Stuart McCloskey returns at inside centre after overcoming the groin problem he sustained against the Kiwis in Chicago but Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose, who have been nursing hamstring injuries, miss out.

Head coach Farrell has made a total of nine personnel changes to the team which began against Japan.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and hooker Dan Sheehan come into the front row alongside full debutant McCarthy, while number eight Jack Conan, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and left wing James Lowe are also restored.

With Van der Flier unavailable and Nick Timoney dropping to the bench, captain Caelan Doris switches from the middle of the back row to openside flanker.

In the other positional alteration, Robbie Henshaw shifts to outside centre to partner the returning McCloskey, with Bundee Aki among the replacements.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne start in the second row for the third consecutive game. Flanker Ryan Baird and right wing Tommy O'Brien are also retained.

open image in gallery Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is preparing to face Australia (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Tom Clarkson, Cian Prendergast and Craig Casey join Timoney, Crowley and Aki on the bench.

Farrell led the British and Irish Lions to a 2-1 series victory over Joe Schmidt's Australia during the summer after signing off before his secondment by guiding Ireland to a 22-19 win against the same opposition last November.

Ireland have won seven of their last nine meetings with the Wallabies, including a 2-1 tour success in 2018 under the management of former head coach Schmidt.

Farrell said: "There's great respect and familiarity between Ireland and Australia and Saturday is the latest renewal in a series of matches which have been pretty evenly balanced over the last number of years.

"There has been a good buzz around training this week and the players are excited about the challenge that awaits.

"For us it's about putting in an 80-plus minute performance and to try and implement our gameplan in front of what we know will be a vocal home support."

Ireland XV to face Australia at the Aviva Stadium (Saturday 15 November, 8:10pm GMT): 15 Mack Hansen; 14 Tommy O’Brien, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Caelan Doris (capt.), 6 Ryan Baird, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 4 James Ryan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Paddy McCarthy.

Replacements: 16 Rónan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Nick Timoney, 20 Cian Prendergast, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Bundee Aki.

PA