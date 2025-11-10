Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland have been dealt an injury blow with Jamie Osborne set to miss the remainder of their Quilter Nations Series campaign through injury.

The versatile Osborne, who can also play in midfield, had started Ireland’s first two games of November at full-back, but suffered what appeared to be a serious shoulder issue during the win over Japan on Saturday.

The Leinster back has now been ruled out of the clashes against Australia and South Africa, and drops out of Andy Farrell’s squad.

A fit-again Mack Hansen bolsters Farrell’s back three options for the game against the Wallabies, with Connacht colleague Darragh Murray, a lock, also called up. Centre Stuart McCloskey has returned to full training and could contend to start having worn No 12 against the All Blacks in Chicago last weekend.

Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier remain sidelined by slight hamstring strains, with a call on their participation to be made later in the week.

Australia, meanwhile, have been joined by veteran fly half James O’Connor in Dublin. O’Connor featured in all six of the side’s Rugby Championship games before joining Leicester, but was unavailable for the defeat to England as it fell outside of World Rugby’s Test window.

open image in gallery James O’Connor has joined the Australia squad ( Getty Images )

The 35-year-old’s addition to the squad comes after Carter Gordon limped out of the defeat to Italy in Udine, although the returning code-hopper played down injury fears after the game.

“Yeah, [it’s] just a little niggle. Just being on the safe side with it,” Gordon said to Stan Sport after playing his first game for the Wallabies since the 2023 World Cup after a short stint in the NRL.

“I’ve been nursing it for a few weeks now and just felt it a little bit there on that last kick but it should be all good to go.”

There will be no Will Skelton for Australia, though, after the lock picked up an ankle injury in La Rochelle’s defeat to Toulon in the Top 14.