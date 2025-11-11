Italy boss reveals why Liverpool star is not included in latest squad
- Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has made himself unavailable for Italy's final two World Cup qualifiers this week, according to national team manager Gennaro Gattuso.
- Italy, who failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, are scheduled to face Moldova on Thursday and then group leaders Norway on Sunday.
- Gattuso confirmed he must respect Chiesa's decision to sit out the matches, though he did not disclose the reason for the player's withdrawal.
- Chiesa last featured for Italy at Euro 2024 and has recorded two goals and three assists for Liverpool this season.
- The qualifiers are critical for Italy, who are currently three points behind Group I leaders Norway, with only the top team securing automatic qualification.