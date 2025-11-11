Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso says Federico Chiesa turned down call-up for crucial World Cup qualifiers
Liverpool forward Chiesa has not featured for his country since Euro 2024
Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has made himself unavailable for Italy's final two World Cup qualifiers this week, manager Gennaro Gattuso has said.
The Italians, who failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, travel to face Moldova on Thursday before a showdown with group leaders Norway in Milan on Sunday.
Gattuso said he had no choice but to respect the player's wishes to sit out the matches, which will determine which side qualifies automatically for the finals in North America, with the second-placed team having to go through playoffs.
"I often talk to him. We have to respect the decisions and problems that each of us has," Gattuso said. "We know well what we tell each other, and I must respect what the player tells me. I can't say anything else."
Gattuso did not provide a reason for the decision by Chiesa, who last featured for Italy at Euro 2024. The 28-year-old has scored twice and provided three assists in 12 appearances for Liverpool this season despite limited game time.
Norway top Group I with 18 points, three ahead of Italy. Gattuso replaced the sacked Luciano Spalletti as manager in June and has won all four of his games in charge so far.
Reuters
