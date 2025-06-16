Monday’s briefing: Young Lions frustrated but goals flow at Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley was frustrated by his side’s finishing at the European Championship.

But there was no such worries for free-scoring Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain at the Club World Cup in the United States.

Elsewhere, Thomas Frank made his first signing as Tottenham manager and Italy put a familiar face in charge.

Young Lions frustrated

England Under-21s lost the chance to book their place in the knockout stage of the European Championship after being held to a goalless draw by Slovenia.

The reigning champions failed to find a way past stubborn Slovenia opposition as Ethan Nwaneri and Harvey Elliott spurned golden opportunities.

England moved to the top of the group, for the time being at least, but will have to wait to secure their qualification against Germany when they meet in Nitra on Wednesday.

Boss Lee Carsley told uefa.com: “I definitely think we had enough chances to win, though, so the frustration is that we didn’t take those opportunities.

“I expect us to be better against Germany. I think we’ll need to freshen the team up.”

Paris St Germain off to flier at Club World Cup

Newly crowned European champions Paris St Germain dismantled Atletico Madrid 4-0 to send out a warning to their Club World Cup rivals.

Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha scored first-half goals and, despite an improvement from Diego Simeone’s Atletico after the break, PSG showed their ruthless streak to punish Clement Lenglet’s red card.

Substitutes Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-in, from the penalty spot, added late goals at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich had earlier beaten Auckland City 10-0 in Cincinnati, although England captain Harry Kane failed to get on the scoresheet against the New Zealand part-timers.

Tel-ing moment for Tottenham

Tottenham completed their first signing of the Thomas Frank era as Mathys Tel joined from Bayern Munich on a six-year deal.

The 20-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan from the Bundesliga champions and scored three goals in 20 appearances.

The loan included an option for Spurs to make the deal permanent for £45.8million, however the PA news agency understands the club successfully negotiated the fee down to £29.8m.

Former Brentford boss Frank was appointed to replace Ange Postecoglou as head coach last week.

Azzurri appointment

World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed as Italy head coach.

The 47-year-old former AC Milan and Rangers midfielder succeeds Luciano Spalletti, who departed soon after Italy’s 3-0 defeat in World Cup qualifying to Norway last week.

Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina said: “Gattuso is a symbol of Italian football. The blue is like a second skin for him.

“His motivation, his professionalism and his experience will be essential to better face the next commitments of the national team.”

Gattuso’s managerial career to date has taken him back to Milan, Napoli, Valencia and Marseille and he left his most recent post at Croatian club Hajduk Split earlier this month.

What’s on today?

Chelsea begin their Club World Cup campaign against Los Angeles FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Benfica and Boca Juniors also make their tournament debut on Monday at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.