Jake Paul calls off Netflix fight with Gervonta Davis
- The boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, scheduled for 14 November in Miami and due to be streamed on Netflix, has been cancelled.
- It follows fresh battery allegations against Davis by an ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel.
- Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Paul's company, said it is looking into the civil lawsuit, which was filed on 30 October 2025.
- Paul issued a strong statement criticising Davis, labelling him "a walking human piece of garbage" and expressing regret to those involved in the fight's preparation.
- The lawsuit alleges Davis assaulted Rossel on 27 October 2025, causing her significant emotional distress; Davis has yet to respond to the news or to requests for comment from The Independent.