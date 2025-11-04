Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul’s fight against Gervonta Davis has been cancelled, the YouTube star turned boxer’s promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), has confirmed amid recent battery allegations against ‘Tank’.

Paul had been due to take on the unbeaten world champion in Miami on 14 November, but the exhibition fight has now been cancelled after Davis was accused of battery by an ex-girlfriend last week.

A statement from MVP read: “Most Valuable Promotions immediately initiated an investigation upon learning of the civil lawsuit filed against Gervonta Davis in Miami-Dade County on October 30th, 2025.

“At this time, we are gathering information and reviewing the details to ensure any decision we make is thoroughly vetted. We unequivocally condemn any form of violence and are committed to handling this matter with diligence and respect for all involved.

“We will make a determination on next steps once we have completed our review and consulted with the appropriate parties. Until then, we will not be commenting further.”

While Paul added a stinging statement, criticising Davis and labelling him “a walking human piece of garbage,” adding that working with him had grown to become “an absolute nightmare” due to his “unprofessionalism” and “bizarre requests”.

“If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit,” Paul said. “My company champions women.

“I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again.

“As for me it’s on to the next one as always. Anyone. Anytime. Any place.”

Davis is yet to respond to the news or Paul’s criticism or a request from the Independent.

Davis has had numerous run-ins with the law, and in August, an ex-girlfriend – the mother of two of his three children – dropped a domestic-violence case against him. But now “Tank” is facing fresh allegations by another ex-partner.

In a public document on the Miami-Dade County clerk website, Courtney Rossel is outlined as the plaintiff against Davis, the defendant.

“This is a complaint seeking actual damage emanating from claims of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress related to an incident that occurred on October 27, 2025,” reads the document, put forward by Wolfe Law Miami.

The document alleges that the incident began “when Davis entered Rossel’s place of work, where he choked, grabbed, pulled, pushed, and hit Rossel in the back of the head”. Per Wolfe Law, Rossel has since “suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation, psychological trauma, and a well-founded and ongoing fear for her personal safety and life”.