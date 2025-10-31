Andrew Tate’s boxing debut plunges a beloved sport to toxic new depths – please stop this madness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing is not, and has never been, a perfect sport. Even in the throes of an enthralling duel like Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley’s last Saturday night, you might find yourself shrinking into your sofa under the violence or bursting forth in rage at a controversial stoppage. It depends on your threshold for violence, but the violence itself is just one of many contentious layers to a complicated but beloved sport; politics, pain and crime have all historically contributed to the “Sweet Science”, which at times betrays both the adjective and noun in that sibilant title.

Yet there has always been enough to keep us going. Again, Parker versus Wardley – whatever you think about the referee’s call in the 11th round – was a beguiling exhibit of pugilism, one to replenish wavering fandom in some corners and ignite burgeoning interest in others. But it feels like boxing tends to give with one gloved hand and take with the other.

Thursday evening’s news is a stark example of the taking – of a vicious yanking. Andrew Tate will make his boxing debut in December, it was announced, as the British-American influencer fights TV personality Chase DeMoor in Dubai. The fight is due to be organised by Misfits, a promotion headed up by YouTuber KSI until (per Tate’s claims and KSI’s incensed tweets) Thursday, when Tate “ousted” KSI as Misfits CEO.

Let’s work through some facts, before we return to the feelings.

Tate, 38, is a former professional kickboxer with a record of 76 wins (32 knockouts), 9 losses and 1 draw, and he has also competed in mixed martial arts. His Misfits bout – a heavyweight contest – will mark his boxing debut. However, Tate is best known as an influencer. A self-described “misogynist” who flaunts his lavish lifestyle on social media, Tate has faced numerous allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Tate and his 37-year-old brother Tristan, who has also faced accusations of rape and human trafficking, both deny all of the allegations against them.

Andrew Tate (right) with his brother Tristan

This May, the UK Crown Prosecution Service brought 21 charges against the brothers. The Service said Andrew faces 10 charges relating to three alleged victims – including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain – while Tristan faces 11 charges pertaining to one alleged victim, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised the charges against the Tate brothers in 2024, before a warrant for their extradition from Romania, where they reside and are also under investigation. The brothers are also reported to be under investigation in the US.

Okay, back to feeling. You might take any of the above notes as reasons why Tate should not receive a platform to box, or even be allowed to box in the first place. The misogyny, the allegations, the investigations.

Yet one does not wish to sound naive. Boxing has long platformed alleged and convicted criminals (Mike Tyson, one of the most-famous people to have ever lived, let alone boxed, is a convicted rapist). Furthermore, money doesn’t just talk in boxing; it rants, raves, and ultimately rules the sport.

There will be an audience for Tate’s fight, and where there is an audience – even if it comprises disgusted-but-intrigued viewers, as well as genuine Tate fanboys – there will be profit.

The Tate brothers in 2023, brought by police officers to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest

Provisionally, Tate stands to benefit significantly from a boxing match not only due to any prospective purse for competing, but also because of his alleged role as Misfits CEO.

“Welcome to your new CEO, it wasn’t a hostile takeover but it was certainly planned,” said Tate in an announcement video, “and Mams [Taylor] and I are going to be working together to finally put Misfits where it belongs on the world stage. The largest disruptive force in sports entertainment history [...] and considering that I’m the largest name on the planet, if I’m gonna fight on an organisation, why not fight on an organisation that I own a percentage of? It makes a lot of business sense.”

For anything that one could say to the contrary, it does indeed make business sense for Tate. But where is the common sense needed to halt this?

Tate’s involvement in boxing, should it go ahead, will plunge a divisive-but-dear sport to toxic new depths. Boxing has always had its problems, but it increasingly fails to resemble the sport that fans love.

Separately, Thursday brought news that world champion Gervonta Davis is facing a lawsuit over battery allegations from an ex-girlfriend – not for the first time. Davis, who is due to box YouTuber Jake Paul on 14 November, is yet to respond publicly to the allegations, but The Independent has approached him for comment.

Maybe this article is a scream into the wind. But won’t somebody please, please stop this madness?