Gervonta Davis is facing a new lawsuit over allegations of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The American boxing champion has had numerous run-ins with the law, and in August, Davis’s ex-girlfriend – the mother of his three children – dropped a domestic-violence case against him.

Now, another ex-girlfriend has brought forward a case against “Tank”, 30, two weeks before his planned fight with YouTube star Jake Paul.

In a public document on the Miami-Dade County clerk website, Davis’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel is outlined as the plaintiff against Davis, the defendant.

“This is a complaint seeking actual damage emanating from claims of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress related to an incident that occurred on October 27, 2025,” reads the document, put forward by Wolfe Law Miami.

The document alleges that the incident began “when Davis entered Rossel’s place of work, where he choked, grabbed, pulled, pushed, and hit Rossel in the back of the head”.

Per Wolfe Law, Rossel has since “suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation, psychological trauma, and a well-founded and ongoing fear for her personal safety and life”.

The document also notes Davis’s past run-ins with the law, adding: “On September 19, 2017, an arrest warrant was issued due to Davis committing first-degree aggravated assault; on September 14, 2018, Davis was arrested for starting a fight with another man.

“On February 1, 2020, Davis was arrested on charges of simple battery/domestic violence against his former girlfriend; on December 27, 2022, Davis was arrested on a charge of battery domestic violence; and again on July 11, 2025, Davis was taken into custody following another battery charge.”

The Independent has approached a representative of Davis for comment, as well as the streaming platform Netflix, which is due to air the boxer’s Miami fight with Paul, 28, on 14 November. The Independent has also approached Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, which is organising the exhibition contest.

Davis’s coach, Calvin Ford, told USA Today that the lawsuit was “nonsense” and that the boxer’s team were “trying to see where it's coming from”. Ford also said of Davis: “He’s doing great. Everything’s good. That’s why we’re trying to find out what’s going on.”

Davis last competed in March, fighting Lamont Roach Jr to a draw. The controversial result followed a moment in which Davis took a knee but was not ruled to have been knocked down. Immediately after that moment, Davis ran to his corner to wipe hair grease from his eyes, but he was not penalised from ceasing fighting.

A rematch between the unbeaten Davis, who holds the WBA lightweight title, and Roach Jr was expected to take place in August. Instead, Davis has elected to fight Paul.