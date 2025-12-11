Jake Paul reveals gruesome injury just days before Anthony Joshua showdown
- Jake Paul has stated his broken nose has worsened during his sparring for next week’s fight against Anthony Joshua.
- The YouTuber-turned-boxer is training with larger heavyweights, including Frank Sanchez and Lawrence Okolie, with Sanchez reportedly contributing to his nose “getting more crooked”.
- Paul is scheduled to face Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, in a professional heavyweight contest in Miami on 19 December.
- The bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds, allowing for knockouts, with both fighters wearing standard 10oz gloves.
- Paul, who holds a 12-1 professional record, expressed confidence in his preparation, predicting a knockout victory over Joshua in the fifth or sixth round.