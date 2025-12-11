Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jake Paul reveals gruesome injury just days before Anthony Joshua showdown

Jake Paul is just days away from taking on Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul is just days away from taking on Anthony Joshua (Getty)
  • Jake Paul has stated his broken nose has worsened during his sparring for next week’s fight against Anthony Joshua.
  • The YouTuber-turned-boxer is training with larger heavyweights, including Frank Sanchez and Lawrence Okolie, with Sanchez reportedly contributing to his nose “getting more crooked”.
  • Paul is scheduled to face Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, in a professional heavyweight contest in Miami on 19 December.
  • The bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds, allowing for knockouts, with both fighters wearing standard 10oz gloves.
  • Paul, who holds a 12-1 professional record, expressed confidence in his preparation, predicting a knockout victory over Joshua in the fifth or sixth round.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in