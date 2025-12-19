Jake Paul reveals brutal injury sustained in sparring ahead of Anthony Joshua fight
- Jake Paul has stated his broken nose has worsened during his sparring sessions in preparation for his fight against Anthony Joshua.
- The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been sparring with larger heavyweights, including Frank Sanchez and Lawrence Okolie, sustaining further injuries such as a black eye.
- Paul is scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, in a professional heavyweight contest in Miami on 19 December.
- The bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds, allowing knockouts, with both fighters wearing standard 10oz gloves.
- Paul, who holds a 12-1 professional record, expressed confidence in his ability to win, predicting a knockout victory in the fifth or sixth round.