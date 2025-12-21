Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jake Paul on liquid diet after surgery for broken jaw

Jake Paul posts video from hospital bed with suspected broken jaw after brutal Anthony Joshua defeat
  • Jake Paul suffered a double broken jaw during his knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in the sixth round of their boxing match.
  • He underwent surgery to fit two titanium plates and shared an update on X, confirming the procedure went smoothly despite experiencing pain and stiffness.
  • Paul said he must consume liquids for seven days as part of his recovery at Miami University Hospital.
  • Despite the loss, Paul expressed pride in his resilient performance and indicated plans to return to fighting in his own weight class to pursue a cruiserweight world title.
  • The fight saw Joshua eventually secure the win after Paul's initial evasive tactics, though Joshua's performance also drew criticism.
