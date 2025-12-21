Jake Paul on liquid diet after surgery for broken jaw
- Jake Paul suffered a double broken jaw during his knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in the sixth round of their boxing match.
- He underwent surgery to fit two titanium plates and shared an update on X, confirming the procedure went smoothly despite experiencing pain and stiffness.
- Paul said he must consume liquids for seven days as part of his recovery at Miami University Hospital.
- Despite the loss, Paul expressed pride in his resilient performance and indicated plans to return to fighting in his own weight class to pursue a cruiserweight world title.
- The fight saw Joshua eventually secure the win after Paul's initial evasive tactics, though Joshua's performance also drew criticism.