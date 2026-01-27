Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jamie Carragher sends clear message to Arne Slot over his Liverpool future

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is under pressure after another setback (Philippe Magoni/AP)
Liverpool manager Arne Slot is under pressure after another setback (Philippe Magoni/AP) (AP)
  • Arne Slot is facing increased scrutiny as Liverpool manager following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat by Bournemouth, which saw the club fall out of the top four.
  • Jamie Carragher has warned that Slot's job could be at risk if Liverpool fail to secure Champions League qualification this season.
  • Despite winning the Premier League in his debut year and significant summer spending, Slot's second season has seen a dramatic drop in form, including their worst run in 70 years.
  • Carragher emphasised on Monday Night Football that failing to qualify for the Champions League after winning the league and spending £450m would leave Slot with "no leg to stand on”.
  • He expressed concern over Liverpool's inability to cope with set-pieces, counter-attacking football, and low blocks, fearing they could finish outside the Champions League positions, especially with Chelsea and Manchester United's recent improvements.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in