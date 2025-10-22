Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jamie Carragher reveals his favourites for the World Cup – and England aren’t included

'A special moment' - Tuchel delighted as England clinch World Cup spot
  • Jamie Carragher believes England have only an "outside chance" of winning the 2026 World Cup.
  • Carragher named Argentina, Spain, and France as his top three favourites for the tournament.
  • England's coach, Thomas Tuchel, previously echoed this sentiment, labelling his side as "underdogs" for the competition.
  • England has already secured qualification for the finals after an unbeaten campaign without conceding a goal.
  • The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 nations, with the draw on 5 December, and the tournament running from 11 June to 19 July.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in