Jamie Carragher takes fresh swipe at Mohamed Salah after branding Liverpool star ‘a disgrace’
- Mohamed Salah posted a selfie of himself training in the gym on his own after being left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan on Tuesday.
- Salah's absence follows his explosive comments after Liverpool's draw at Leeds on Saturday, where he accused someone at the club of throwing him under the bus and stated his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had broken down.
- Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called Salah's comments a “disgrace” and responded to Salah's social media post with a supportive message for the team ahead of Tuesday’s match.
- In response to Salah’s gym selfie, Carragher wrote: “I’m not sure I’ve wanted Liverpool to win a game more than tonight for a long time!”
- Arne Slot expressed uncertainty about Salah playing for the club again on Monday, and Salah is set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations after this weekend's game against Brighton, which he suggested could be his last for Liverpool.