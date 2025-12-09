Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jamie Carragher takes fresh swipe at Mohamed Salah after branding Liverpool star ‘a disgrace’

Jamie Carragher has hit out at Mohamed Salah again (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jamie Carragher has hit out at Mohamed Salah again (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Mohamed Salah posted a selfie of himself training in the gym on his own after being left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan on Tuesday.
  • Salah's absence follows his explosive comments after Liverpool's draw at Leeds on Saturday, where he accused someone at the club of throwing him under the bus and stated his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had broken down.
  • Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called Salah's comments a “disgrace” and responded to Salah's social media post with a supportive message for the team ahead of Tuesday’s match.
  • In response to Salah’s gym selfie, Carragher wrote: “I’m not sure I’ve wanted Liverpool to win a game more than tonight for a long time!”
  • Arne Slot expressed uncertainty about Salah playing for the club again on Monday, and Salah is set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations after this weekend's game against Brighton, which he suggested could be his last for Liverpool.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in