Former England captain announces retirement from professional rugby

Jamie George has announced when he will retire
Jamie George has announced when he will retire (EPA)
  • England hooker Jamie George has announced his intention to retire from professional rugby after the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
  • He has signed a one-year contract extension with Saracens, his boyhood club, which will see him play until the end of the 2026/27 season.
  • George has made over 300 appearances for Saracens since his debut and earned his 100th England cap last year.
  • The 35-year-old has also featured on three British and Irish Lions tours and briefly captained England in early 2024.
  • George stated his desire to finish his career as a 'one club man' and is motivated to end his time at Saracens successfully.
