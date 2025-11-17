Jannik Sinner claims ATP Finals title after ‘very hard’ duel with Carlos Alcaraz
- Jannik Sinner successfully defended his ATP Finals title in Turin, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a hard-fought final.
- Sinner secured the victory with a 7-6 (4) 7-5 scoreline, extending his impressive 31-match winning streak on indoor hard courts.
- The match included a medical pause for a spectator and Alcaraz receiving treatment for a hamstring injury, potentially jeopardising his Davis Cup participation.
- In the doubles final, Henry Patten and his Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara claimed their first ATP Finals title.
- Patten and Heliovaara triumphed over the all-British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 7-5 6-3, marking a significant week for Patten who also got engaged.