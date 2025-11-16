Jannik Sinner defends ATP Finals title after edging out Carlos Alcaraz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner got the better of his great rival Carlos Alcaraz to successfully defend his ATP Finals title.

The Italian has not dropped a set in front of his home fans in Turin since the final in 2023 and that did not change here as he edged a 7-6 (4) 7-5 success against Alcaraz, saving a set point in the opener.

It was a sixth meeting this season between the two players who are dominating men’s tennis, all in finals, and Sinner claimed only a second victory, adding to his success at Wimbledon.

The win is also a 31st in a row on indoor hard courts and sets the stage perfectly for 2026.

“Celebrating this trophy at the end of the year after such an intense last couple of months, there is not better ending for me to the season,” said Sinner on Sky Sports.

“It was a very, very tough and close match-up, set point in the first set, and I’m extremely happy how I handled the situation. It means the world to me.”

The match was paused for more than 10 minutes at deuce on Sinner’s serve in the fourth game after a spectator in the crowd was taken ill.

But the unexpected delay did not appear to affect either player, with both producing the sort of spectacular shots for which their matches have become famous.

There was a worrying moment for Alcaraz at the end of the ninth game, though, when, after appearing to tweak his right hamstring he called the trainer.

But he did not hold back and forced a set point at 5-6 only for Sinner to go for broke on a second serve and get his reward.

It was the home fans cheering after their man edged the tie-break thanks to two precision lobs and more impeccable serving.

Alcaraz had another visit from the trainer ahead of the second set to have his thigh taped – an injury that puts his appearance for Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in doubt – but he found himself an early break up after Sinner, who had not dropped serve all week, double-faulted twice in a row.

A stroke of luck helped the Italian break back for 3-3, a mis-hit return dropping in before Sinner seized his chance with a drop shot and an apologetic hand.

Alcaraz had a chance to break again in the next game but missed a forehand and Sinner piled on the pressure in the 12th game, clinching victory when his rival sent a backhand wide.

Alcaraz was upbeat afterwards and laid down a challenge to Sinner, saying: “I’m really happy with the level that I played today, with the performance. I just played against someone that hasn’t lost a match on an indoor court since two years.

“I hope you’re going to be ready for next year because I will be ready. Hopefully playing more finals against you.”

There was guaranteed to be a British winner in the doubles, and it was Henry Patten – with Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara – who came out on top.

The second seeds capped another impressive year after winning their second grand slam trophy together at the Australian Open with their first ATP Finals title, defeating all-British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 7-5 6-3.

It has been a momentous week for Patten, who also got engaged to his girlfriend Ellie, and he said: “The tennis is pretty good, but the engagement was something special.

“It’s been a complete dream for me. Ellie’s been supporting me all week. I’m a very, very happy guy right now. I feel unbelievably lucky to have a partner like her and a partner like Harri.”