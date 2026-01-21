Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jean-Philippe Mateta keen to follow Marc Guehi out Crystal Palace exit door

Jean-Philippe Mateta wants to leave Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta wants to leave Crystal Palace (Getty)
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta has reportedly told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave the club this month.
  • According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mateta is hoping for a January move after being linked with Juventus and Aston Villa.
  • Palace now have a decision to make over whether to allow Mateta to leave before the transfer window shuts.
  • The south London club sold captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City earlier this week for £20m.
  • Manager Oliver Glasner has also confirmed he will be leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in