Marc Guehi outlines motivation behind joining Man City after completing £20m transfer

Manchester City have clinched the signing of Marc Guehi for £20m.

The Crystal Palace captain, who almost joined Liverpool in the summer before a deadline-day move broke down, has agreed a five-and-a-half year deal at the Etihad Stadium after passing a medical.

Guehi takes City’s spending since the start of 2025 to around £430m, and he would have been available on a free transfer when his Palace contract was due to expire in the summer.

But City, who had seen the England international as a long-term target, fast-tracked the move after injuries to fellow centre-backs John Stones, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

Guehi, who has won 26 caps for England and helped them reach the final of Euro 2024, believes he can kick on and reach another level with City.

“I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player,” said the 25-year-old. “This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that.

“I want to grow as a player and a person, and I know at this club that’s going to happen. It’s definitely the right environment for me to improve and get better.”

open image in gallery Marc Guehi shone for Palace ( AP )

Guehi, who will wear the No 15 shirt for City, is ineligible for their Champions League group-stage games against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray and could make his debut in the Premier League against Wolves on Saturday.

City director of football Hugo Viana believes he has recruited one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League.

He added: “It is clear Marc has been one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him to Manchester City.

“I feel we have signed a huge talent who will help us improve. He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader, a brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve.

open image in gallery Marc Guehi celebrates scoring against Serbia ( PA Wire )

“He is strong, has exceptional defensive qualities, is an intelligent reader of the game, and brings passion and energy every time he steps onto the pitch. I am so pleased it was us he chose to join.

“Marc is entering the prime years of his career. I am sure every City fan is excited to see how good he can be in a sky blue shirt.”

Guehi’s departure upset Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who said he felt “abandoned completely” when City’s offer was accepted, and the former Chelsea player was pulled out of the squad for Saturday’s defeat to Sunderland.

But the defender leaves Selhurst Park as Palace’s most successful captain after lifting the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year and was quick to thank his former club.

He said: “Being from South London and playing for a South London club, I can understand how the fans see the club and what it means to them. Palace means a lot to me - a big part of my life and will forever be a big part of my life now.”

open image in gallery Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has joined Manchester City ( PA )

Guehi partnered Stones in the middle of the England defence in Euro 2024 and described an England teammate as a mentor as he looked forward to playing with him again.

He explained: “John has taken me under his wing, especially within the national team. I see him as a big brother to be honest. He’s someone that has looked out for me. Especially playing with him at the last Euros, it was amazing. He just makes your life easier because of his understanding of the game and how good he is. But the person too - such a down-to-earth guy, especially with all that he has achieved.”