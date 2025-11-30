Why Jean-Philippe Mateta was forced to retake penalty against Man United
- Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty in the first half of their Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday.
- Jean-Philippe Mateta scored from the spot but only after scuffing the ball with his right foot onto his left foot before it went into the net.
- VAR intervened and ruled that it was an “accidental double touch” by Mateta.
- Following a rule change earlier this year, VAR recommended that the penalty should be retaken.
- Mateta stepped up again and scored the retake to put Crystal Palace in front.