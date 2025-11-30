Crystal Palace vs Man United live: Ruben Amorim warns there are ‘no excuses’ ahead of Premier League test
Ruben Amorim’s side travel to an in-form Palace with pressure building on the Portuguese after the embarrassing defeat to Everton
Manchester United travel to the capital to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with Ruben Amorim once again under pressure following a farcical defeat to Everton last time out.
The Red Devils lost 1-0 to the Toffees on Monday despite the visitors receiving a 13th-minute red card after a ridiculous slap from Idrissa Gueye on teammate Michael Keane, with the insipid performance drawing plenty of criticism.
And it means Amorim is once again under scrutiny in the Old Trafford hotseat, though it doesn’t get any easier this weekend as they face an in-form Palace side who have won four of their last six in all competitions.
Oliver Glasner’s side had risen to fifth in the Premier League ahead of this weekend, and with the Eagles looking to launch their own challenge for the European places, the pressure could soon be building on Amorim once more this weekend.
Amorim underscored the relentless pressure at Old Trafford, stating: "In our club it’s the same thing because last year we had to win every game all the time. We took a lot of things, a lot of criticism because we were not winning, so in our club there is no excuses."
Follow the latest build-up, team news and updates from Selhurst Park below:
Team news
Will Hughes could be fit enough to be included in the squad after he was withdrawn from the first half of the defeat at Strasbourg but Borna Sosa has been ruled out.
Chris Richards, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada could return to the starting line-up. Marc Guehi’s withdrawal against Strasbourg was pre-planned and the captain is fit.
Matheus Cunha, Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko remain absent due to injury. Mason Mount could replace Joshua Zirkzee after the striker’s ineffective performance in the 1-0 defeat to Everton.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with subscribers able to stream the match live on Discovery+.
When is Crystal Palace v Manchester United?
The Premier League fixture will kick off at 12:00pm BST on Sunday 30 November at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace v Man United
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Crystal Palace v Manchester United in the Premier League.
Ruben Amorim’s men are in need of a result after a damaging defeat to 10-man Everton last time out - but they’ve got their work cut out against in-form Crystal Palace.
