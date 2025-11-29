Ruben Amorim admits he has ‘no excuses’ for Man United’s struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has asserted that Manchester United, despite their current struggles, operate under a strict "no excuses" policy, demanding success at all times.

The Portuguese manager believes the club should occupy a healthier position in the league table, lamenting a season that has seen a faltering start follow a challenging first campaign.

United's recent form has been inconsistent, with a brief resurgence of three consecutive wins quickly overshadowed by a pair of 2-2 draws on the road, where they squandered leads against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

This was compounded by a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Everton on Monday, a result that has made for a "really tough" build-up to Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Palace, in contrast, have had less time to prepare, having played in the Conference League at Strasbourg on Thursday.

Amorim underscored the relentless pressure at Old Trafford, stating: "In our club it’s the same thing because last year we had to win every game all the time. We took a lot of things, a lot of criticism because we were not winning, so in our club there is no excuses."

Ruben Amorim says he has ‘no excuses’ for Man United struggling for consistency (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

He reiterated this sentiment, adding, "Last year or this year we have always to win games."

Expressing his disappointment with United's current 10th-place standing, Amorim reflected: "I think if I look at the games we should have more points because we had control of some games, we had the advantage in some games, and we lost that control.

“So, if I look at our games we should have more points and that is really disappointing and really frustrating, especially the last game."

For the upcoming clash against Palace, United will be without Harry Maguire.

While both teams might line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, Amorim was quick to highlight the fundamental differences in their playing styles.

"We play in a different way and you can understand that by data," he explained. "Right now, it’s hard to explain everything but they are a different club and they are doing things better than us, so that is quite simple."

He further elaborated, "We play in a different moment, we defend in a different space, we try to attack in a different way. They are just doing things better than us."

Amorim acknowledged the impressive progress of Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner, who led the club to an FA Cup triumph in May and previously faced Amorim with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

"I played against him in Frankfurt with Sporting, so I know the (style of) play," Amorim noted, adding that he draws inspiration from various managers.

"When I have two weeks for (an international break), I watch all the managers and try to take all the inspiration that I can take. I have six years as a professional manager, so I’m always trying to learn to improve my team."