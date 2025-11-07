Joe Marler’s Celebrity Traitors exit leaves England rugby squad stunned
- Former England rugby international Joe Marler reached the final of Celebrity Traitors, where he was a popular and savvy Faithful.
- Marler led the charge against Traitor Jonathan Ross and believed Alan Carr and Cat Burns were accomplices.
- In a dramatic twist, Marler's closest ally, comedian Nick Mohammed, turned against him at the last moment.
- This unexpected betrayal secured Carr's surprise victory in the show, much to the shock of England rugby players watching.
- Carr, who revealed himself as a Traitor, won £87,500 and announced he would donate the prize money to a children's cancer charity.