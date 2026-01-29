Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

World Cup-winning coach commits future to Red Roses

John Mitchell guided England to World Cup glory in 2025
John Mitchell guided England to World Cup glory in 2025 (PA Wire)
  • John Mitchell, England's Rugby World Cup-winning coach, has signed a long-term contract extension, committing him to the Red Roses beyond the 2029 World Cup in Australia.
  • Mitchell led England to victory on home soil in September, overseeing their final win against Canada at Twickenham, and remains unbeaten as coach.
  • His assistants, Sarah Hunter and Louis Deacon, have also re-signed, while attack coach Lou Meadows is departing, with Mitchell taking over lead responsibility for attack, assisted by recently retired Emily Scarratt.
  • Mitchell, a former All Blacks head coach, has expressed interest in coaching the first British and Irish Lions women’s tour to New Zealand next year.
  • The Red Roses are preparing for their Women’s Six Nations campaign, starting on 11 April against Ireland at Twickenham; over 50,000 tickets have already been sold.
