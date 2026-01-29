Red Roses head coach John Mitchell signs long-term contract extension after World Cup success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rugby World Cup-winning England coach John Mitchell has signed a long-term deal that will see him remain with the Red Roses across the next tournament cycle.

Mitchell led England to triumph on home soil in September, overseeing final victory over Canada at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

The New Zealander has not lost since taking the role as part of the Red Roses’ 33-game winning run.

The former All Blacks head coach has been tied down to a deal that will extend beyond the 2029 World Cup in Australia, committing his future to the programme as they prepare to begin their Women’s Six Nations campaign against Ireland on 11 April.

“I am pleased to extend my time with the Red Roses,” Mitchell said. “This extension provides continuity across a World Cup cycle and enables the programme to operate with a clear, long-term vision.

“The past three years have been both challenging and rewarding, delivering success at the highest level while allowing for authenticity of individuals within the Red Roses. That period has helped establish strong standards, clarity of purpose, greater connections and a culture that wins.”

Mitchell’s assistants Sarah Hunter and Louis Deacon, who oversee defence and the forwards respectively, have also re-signed, but attack coach Lou Meadows is leaving her role.

open image in gallery Emily Scarratt has joined the Red Roses coaching staff after her retirement ( Getty Images )

The head coach will take over lead responsibility for England’s attack with assistance from the recently-retired Emily Scarratt, who has moved into a coaching position having concluded her playing career after the World Cup. It is understood that the Rugby Football Union (RFU) is also close to confirming another key appointment within the women’s structure.

Mitchell has previously expressed an interest in coaching the first British and Irish Lions women’s tour to his native New Zealand next year. It is thought that the RFU will not stand in his way if he is offered the position.

England are hoping to push towards a sell-out for their Women’s Six Nations opener as they return to Twickenham. More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the game against Ireland, while Mitchell’s side also host Wales at Bristol’s Ashton Gate during the tournament.