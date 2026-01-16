John Roberts, former Tennis correspondent at The Independent, dies aged 84
- John Roberts, The Independent’s former tennis correspondent for two decades, has died aged 84.
- He joined The Independent at its launch in 1986, serving as tennis correspondent until his retirement in 2006, with a brief spell as football correspondent.
- Roberts began his career with the Stockport Express and wrote for national newspapers including the Daily Express, The Guardian, and the Daily Mail, covering football and tennis.
- He was known for his ghostwriting work for figures like George Best and Bill Shankly, and authored several books on sports history.
- Colleagues and industry figures paid tribute to Roberts, recognising him as a brilliant, meticulous writer and an influential figure in British sports journalism.