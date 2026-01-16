Former Independent tennis correspondent John Roberts dies aged 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent’s former tennis correspondent for 20 years, John Roberts, has died aged 84.

Born in Stockport in 1941, he joined The Independent at its launch in 1986, and remained its tennis correspondent through to his retirement in 2006, with a short spell as football correspondent in 1990 before returning to tennis shortly after.

Roberts started his career with the Stockport Express and also wrote for national newspapers, including the Daily Express, the Guardian and the Daily Mail, covering football and tennis.

He also authored several books, including former Liverpool manager Bill Shankly’s autobiography, while ghosting Kevin Keegan’s first book and penning others on George Best (‘Sod this, I’m off to Marbella’), Manchester United’s Busby Babes (The Team That Wouldn’t Die) and Everton (The Official Centenary History).

Everton paid tribute to his work capturing the club’s history, hailing his book as “a classic”.

Roberts was known as a great wordsmith, too, with excellent lines that lived long in the memory, including a piece on Kevin Keegan when he described the former England international, noting: “Keegan wasn’t fit to lace George Best’s drinks.” While legendary commentator Barry Davies repeated one of Roberts’ lines when describing Paul Gascoigne and his struggles with injury, referring to him as “the abdominal showman.”

Tributes have been paid across British journalism.

Paul Newman, who succeeded Roberts as The Independent’s tennis correspondent, wrote: “It was a delight to read John’s work. He was a terrific writer. John was right up there with a terrific line-up at The Independent. He was wonderfully helpful to colleagues of his own newspaper and others, helping with advice and contacts. He was a fantastic colleague.”

Roberts established a fine reputation in the industry, with Matthew Engel famously writing in the British Journalism Review: “I suspect posh-paper sports writing changed forever the day John Roberts left the Daily Express to join The Guardian in the late 1970s, was handed a piece of routine agency copy and picked up a telephone to start asking questions.”

Former colleague Nick Harris paid tribute to Roberts, whom he held as a mentor, stating: “John was a brilliant, meticulous writer, refusing to file a piece containing an imperfect sentence. Which is why we called him the late John Roberts decades ago. He was a fine journalist, but, more than that, he was a lovely, funny, kind and gentle man.”

John is survived by wife Phyllis, children Chris, Leanne and Gerard, and grandchildren Noah, Jack, Mai and Hassie.