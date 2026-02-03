Record-breaking Jos Buttler opens up about his England future
- Jos Buttler has become England's most capped player, making his 402nd appearance against Sri Lanka.
- The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman surpassed James Anderson's record for England matches, having played 57 Tests, 199 ODIs, and 146 T20 matches.
- Buttler was instrumental in England's 2019 World Cup victory and captained the team to the 2022 T20 World Cup title.
- He described the achievement as “surreal” and expressed immense pride in his long career, highlighting his enduring desire to play for England.
- Buttler intends to continue playing, stating he has no immediate plans to retire from international cricket.
