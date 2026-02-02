Jos Buttler has no plans to end England career after setting appearance record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jos Buttler says it is “surreal” to have made the most appearances for England and he has no plans to stop any time soon.

The 35-year-old, who made his international debut in a T20 against India in 2011, passed James Anderson’s tally of England matches with his 402nd cap against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Buttler has played 57 Tests, 199 ODIs and now 146 T20 matches and was instrumental in the 2019 World Cup win on home soil and captained England to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“I’m really proud to have played that many games. It’s been an awesome journey,” Buttler said.

“To think of that kid who would have just bit your hand off for one game for England, to have played 400 is awesome.

“It’s a bit surreal. That hunger and desire to play for England is always strong and burns bright.

“I’m just proud of myself, really, to be able to play for that long, have the resilience to come back from tough times, have the desire to get better and improve and keep turning up and working hard.”

England’s most treasured day in recent memory came when they won the 2019 World Cup at Lord’s with the famous Super-Over victory over New Zealand.

Wicketkeeper Buttler kept England alive with 59 before brilliantly running out Martin Guptill to clinch the trophy.

“I think the obvious one is 2019 World Cup final,” he said when asked for his favourite match. “Yeah, it will be my favourite day and will take something special to top that.”

Buttler was arguably the first worldwide T20 superstar and also excelled on the global stage at franchise tournaments including the IPL and Big Bash.

He holds his country’s three fastest ODI centuries and his 360-degrees approach to batting transformed England’s game in white-ball cricket.

Buttler admits playing so many matches was beyond his imagination, adding: “I think once you get in the team, you think it’s the best thing ever and you just want it to last forever.

“I’ve always wanted to try and reach my potential. That’s been my biggest driver over the years, is ‘can I get to the level that I think I can?’

“And, in a weird way, you probably never ever get there which is what keeps you turning up to train and work hard and try and get better.

“And to be honest, just a love of playing for England and how special it is. A lot of the time, just simply to look at the badge on your chest or on your cap is all the motivation you need.”

Buttler’s glittering career does not come without some regrets and he admits disappointment he never fully cracked Test cricket and also how his white-ball captaincy ended.

He resigned as captain in February 2025 after a group-stage exit at the Champions Trophy.

“I always feel like I fell a bit short of where I wanted to be in Test cricket,” Buttler added.

“For me, I think Test cricket was the pinnacle and being a 2005 child, that was always the thing. I think Test cricket can challenge you in every single way that the game of cricket can. I see that as the ultimate test.

“I’m disappointed with how the captaincy ended.”

Anderson retired in 2024 at the age of 41 and Buttler intends to keep playing for a while yet.

“At this age where people do start asking, what are you going to do next? I don’t have a clue, but I know that I don’t really want to put a timeframe on it,” Buttler said.

“From speaking to a few guys, they say you just know when the time’s up and you’ll probably wake up one day and just know. I haven’t had that moment yet, so I’ll just keep going until that comes to me.”