Inter Milan goalkeeper involved in tragic crash before training
- Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez was involved in a fatal road collision on Tuesday morning while on his way to training.
- An 81-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed in Fenegro, Italy, with reports indicating he suffered a medical episode just before the impact.
- Martinez immediately stopped to administer first aid, but despite the arrival of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
- The Spanish goalkeeper was unharmed but severely shaken by the incident, which is now subject to a police investigation.
- Inter subsequently cancelled a scheduled press conference, and Martinez is currently the club's second-choice goalkeeper.