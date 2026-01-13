Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former top league footballer claims homophobia ‘kept me on the bench’

  • Josh Cavallo, the first Australian top league footballer to come out as gay, has alleged that homophobia at his former club, Adelaide United, “kept me on the bench”.
  • Cavallo, who came out in 2021, claimed that decisions were made by people in power that sidelined him not due to talent, but because of his sexuality and “internal homophobia”.
  • He left Adelaide United after failing to make any appearances in the 2024-25 season and is now playing in the semi-professional English leagues.
  • Adelaide United has strongly denied Cavallo's claims, saying that all team selection decisions are made “solely on footballing grounds” and rejecting any suggestion of homophobia.
  • Cavallo said he hopes his new start in the UK will help him rediscover his love for football.
