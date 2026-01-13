Former A-league footballer accuses major club of homophobia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Cavallo, Australia's first footballer to come out as gay, says he believes homophobia hindered his playing opportunities at his former club, Adelaide United.

The A-league club has denied the allegations.

The 26-year-old midfielder came out with club support in 2021.

However, he left Adelaide after failing to make a single appearance in the 2024-25 season.

He now plays in the semi-professional lower tiers of English football.

“It's taken me a while to digest how my time at Adelaide United ended, but I think the fans deserve honesty,” Cavallo wrote in a social media post on Monday.

Josh Cavallo came out in 2021 ( Getty Images )

“Leaving the club had nothing to do with football. Decisions were made by people in power that blocked my opportunities, not because of my talent, but because of who I choose to love.

“It became clear that I wasn't allowed on the pitch because of politics. It's hard to swallow when I realised my own club was homophobic.

“I was angry because people thought I was sidelined based on injuries, when in reality, it was internal homophobia that kept me on the bench.”

Adelaide, which this weekend will host the A-League's fourth annual Pride Cup match, said all decisions relating to team selection were made “solely on footballing grounds”.

“The club is extremely disappointed by the claims made and categorically rejects the allegations, including any suggestion that Adelaide United is homophobic,” the club said in a statement.

“Adelaide United has always been committed to fostering an inclusive environment for players, staff and supporters and we remain proud of our ongoing work to promote inclusion across football.”

Cavallo said in 2025 that he had been the subject of daily death threats since he went public with his sexuality.

He said his experience in Adelaide had made him question the wisdom of coming out.

“I felt incredibly isolated and wondered if I'd made the mistake of sharing my story. I felt things going backwards, not just on the pitch, but in the one place I thought was a safe space,” he added.

“This fresh start in the UK has helped me breathe again, and I hope I can fall back in love with the sport that means everything to me.”