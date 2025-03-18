Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia's first openly gay football player Josh Cavallo has said he receives multiple death threats every day.

Cavallo, an Adelaide United midfielder who came out in 2021, said he would find it difficult to encourage other footballers to come out due to the sport's "toxic" environment.

"There's multiple, multiple, multiple death threats that come my way daily still. And it's quite sad to see," he said on FIFPRO’s Footballers Unfiltered podcast.

Cavallo said that despite his club and coaches' support his openness about his sexuality had brought him a lot of pressure and negativity.

"In the world of football, being an openly gay player is a very toxic place. It's something that not everyone would be able to handle and go through.

"I still think we're a very, very long way of being acceptance in this space.

"So, these are factors that people will consider in their coming out and they might not be out now, but coming out brings all this attention, it brings all this pressure, brings all this negativity that will affect their game in the long run."

Cavallo has received homophobic abuse from football crowds when playing for Adelaide and been vocal about the problem on social media.

open image in gallery Josh Cavallo proposed to his partner on the pitch of Adelaide United's Coopers Stadium ( @JoshuaCavall )

"It's difficult to say to people, 'Absolutely, come out, be yourself,'" he said.

"But it also comes with a mountain of downsides as well that I don't think people realise."

Cavallo said having a support network around him had helped him "put up a wall" to protect him from abuse.

He also said he wished he had come out earlier, rather than waiting until he was 21, because he felt himself living a lie.

"I was tired of being hidden and tired of having to go around and hide from people and not live my authentic self," he said.

"And then I would be like why hasn't this happened in football? Why hasn’t no one ever came out to be themselves and be successful and play.

"And I understand that now looking back, all the negativity, all the things that come your way."