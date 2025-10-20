Jurgen Klopp hints at return to Anfield one day
- Jurgen Klopp, who left Liverpool in 2024 after nine successful years, has stated it is "theoretically possible" he could return as manager one day.
- The 58-year-old clarified that he would "never coach another team, a different team, in England" other than Liverpool, suggesting any return would be to Anfield.
- Since his departure, Klopp has taken on roles as head of global soccer with the Red Bull group and an advisor to the German Football League.
- He admitted he does not miss the daily grind of coaching, such as press conferences or standing in the rain, but values the camaraderie and interaction with players.
- Klopp also spoke emotionally about the death of former Liverpool player Diogo Jota, describing it as an "incredible shock" and difficult for the team to process.