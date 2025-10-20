Jurgen Klopp opens door to sensational Liverpool return: ‘It’s possible’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jurgen Klopp says it is "theoretically possible" that he could one day return as Liverpool manager.

The 58-year-old walked away from Anfield in 2024, ending a transformative nine-year spell at the club that included a Champions League success and the Reds' first league title in 30 years.

He has not worked as a head coach since but has taken on roles as head of global soccer with the Red Bull group and in an advisory capacity with the German Football League.

Liverpool won the Premier League last season under Arne Slot but many fans who revere Klopp would welcome the notion that he may eventually pick up where he left off.

In a wide-ranging interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, he told Steven Bartlett: "I said I will never coach another team, a different team, in England. So that means if then it's Liverpool... yeah.

"Theoretically it's possible."

He went on: "I'm 58, that means I could make the decision in a few years, I don't know. Do I have to make the decision today? Then I will not coach again. But thank God, I don't have to do that. I can just see what the future brings."

Pressed on what circumstances would have to unfold to draw him back to the dugout, Klopp admitted he was not instantly drawn to getting back in thick of the job.

"I don't even know exactly, I love what I do right now," he said.

"I don't miss coaching; I don't miss standing in the rain for two-and-a-half or three hours; I don't miss going to press conferences four times, three times a week or having 10-12 interviews a week.

Jurgen Klopp giving his farewell speech to Liverpool fans back in May 2024 ( Getty Images )

"I don't miss the dressing room as a dressing room, but sitting in a restaurant with the players having a nice chat, that's nice. We won a lot of games so there was often a very good mood in the building. I still have Virgil (Van Dijk's) laugh in my ear for example."

Klopp also spoke emotionally about the death of Diogo Jota, a player he signed in 2020, and its impact on Liverpool. The Portugal international was killed in a car crash alongside his brother in July.

"How do you replace somebody like Diogo? It's not about the player himself, it's the guy he was," he said.

"I can't imagine the dressing room without him in it, that's so hard. I still cannot speak properly about it. It was an incredible shock for all the boys as well.

"Nobody at Liverpool will ever use it as an excuse but it is the situation. You walk in a dressing room where he was omnipresent... dealing with that on a personal level is not easy. Impossible."

