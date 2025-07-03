Diogo Jota dead: Liverpool and Portugal forward dies in car accident aged 28
Jota was travelling a car with his brother Andre at the time of the accident, according to reports
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died aged 28 after a car accident in Portugal, according to Spanish state-owned TV, citing local firefighters.
The crash occured in the province of Zamora and Jota’s 26-year-old brother, Andre, is also reported to have been in the vehicle.
Jota married partner Rute Cardoso in Porto two weeks ago. His last Instagram post shows a video of the wedding day, with the caption: “A day we will never forget.”
The Portugal international joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and established himself as a key attacker under Jurgen Klopp and latterly Arne Slot, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in his five-year spell at Anfield.
