Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Forgotten England star could feature for Man City in Carabao Cup tie

Video Player Placeholder
Guardiola on his longevity at City
  • Erling Haaland is likely to be rested for Manchester City's Carabao Cup match against Swansea City after sustaining a knock from colliding with the post against Aston Villa.
  • Midfielder Rodri remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not yet ready to return to play.
  • Pep Guardiola's side is expected to heavily rotate their squad for the trip to South Wales to manage their demanding fixture schedule.
  • Guardiola stressed that he approaches matches against lower-division teams with "incredible focus," taking no opponent for granted.
  • Kalvin Phillips, who has seen limited game time, may travel with the squad, with Guardiola confirming the decision on his involvement rests solely with him.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in