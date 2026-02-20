Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson sets a new world record
- Keely Hodgkinson broke the women's 800m indoor world record at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin.
- She achieved a time of 1:54.87, surpassing Jolanda Ceplak's 24-year-old record of 1:55.82 by almost a second.
- This record-breaking performance marks a strong start to her 2026 season, following an injury-affected 2025.
- Hodgkinson strategically withdrew from the UK Indoor Championships final to focus on this audacious record attempt.
- Her next priority is to secure a gold medal at the World Indoor Championships in Poland next month.
