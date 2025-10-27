Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kevin De Bruyne suffers hamstring injury while scoring a penalty

The midfielder could be out for up to four months
The midfielder could be out for up to four months (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse vía AP)
  • Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a high-grade hamstring tear, which is expected to keep him out for three to four months.
  • The injury occurred during Napoli's match against Inter Milan, where he scored a penalty before being forced off the pitch after 37 minutes.
  • Napoli confirmed the diagnosis on Monday, stating that the Belgian midfielder has already commenced his rehabilitation process.
  • His absence is a significant blow to Napoli, who are currently leading Serie A but are grappling with an existing injury crisis.
  • De Bruyne has a history of hamstring problems, having undergone surgery on the same leg in August 2023 while at Manchester City.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in