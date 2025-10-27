Kevin De Bruyne suffers hamstring injury while scoring a penalty
- Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a high-grade hamstring tear, which is expected to keep him out for three to four months.
- The injury occurred during Napoli's match against Inter Milan, where he scored a penalty before being forced off the pitch after 37 minutes.
- Napoli confirmed the diagnosis on Monday, stating that the Belgian midfielder has already commenced his rehabilitation process.
- His absence is a significant blow to Napoli, who are currently leading Serie A but are grappling with an existing injury crisis.
- De Bruyne has a history of hamstring problems, having undergone surgery on the same leg in August 2023 while at Manchester City.