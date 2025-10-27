Napoli announce Kevin De Bruyne injury in major blow to Serie A champions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin De Bruyne has suffered a high-grade hamstring tear and is likely to be out for the remainder of the year.

The Napoli midfielder underwent tests after picking up an injury against Inter Milan, when he appeared to pull a muscle in the process of converting a penalty in the first half and immediately grabbed his right thigh.

Medical staff had to help the visibly upset Belgian off the pitch and tests later revealed a serious hamstring tear. The club confirmed the news on Monday and announced he has already begun the rehabilitation process.

“I live the game with my players, for better or for worse,” Napoli head coach Antonio Conte said after the game.

“We won despite the difficulties, we have important players absent and now De Bruyne has also been injured. Let’s say it’s not a very lucky year, maybe someone has cursed us.”

Napoli ultimately won the match 3-1, with De Bruyne’s penalty - his fourth goal of the season - opening the scoring before he was forced off after just 37 minutes.

The club have had a mixed start to the season, with this result a welcome one after losing last weekend to Torino and suffering a humiliating 6-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Conte’s side lead Serie A by a point over AC Milan, but De Bruyne’s absence - which is expected to be for between three to four months - is another blow to a club already suffering an injury crisis.

De Bruyne also has a history of hamstring issues, undergoing surgery on the same leg in August 2023 and missing four months of the season when at Manchester City.