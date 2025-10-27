Harvey Elliott challenged to prove to Unai Emery he has a future at Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unai Emery has challenged Harvey Elliott to prove he has a future at Aston Villa despite being frozen out.

Elliott joined Villa on loan from Liverpool on transfer deadline day in September in a move that would turn permanent if conditions, such as a certain amount of appearances, were met.

However, the 22-year-old has struggled for game time, starting just twice and being an unused substitute in Villa's last three games before being left out of the squad completely for Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Emery reiterated that Elliott is behind others such as Morgan Rogers, Emiliano Buendia and Ross Barkley in the pecking order, but says he can force his way back into his plans.

"He is training well, and he played some matches, but the performances weren't what we needed," the Spaniard said after Matty Cash's first-half goal earned a fourth Premier League win in a row.

"Some players are playing as a number 10, and they are playing well, like Buendia and Rogers, also Ross Barkley after he was out.

"In the squad today we needed to take one player out, and I decided for him. I am happy with him. He is training good. His commitment is fantastic and he is a good guy. Only tactical decision.

"I spoke with him about it. My advice was to keep going, and training and when it is his opportunity, to play well. He is a very good player.

"Our demands are in the high level. Some players, they performed in the same position last year and this year. He needs time to work and wait for his moment."

Harvey Elliott has seen his minutes at Aston Villa limited ( Getty Images )

Villa were good value for a win against City, who slipped six points behind leaders Arsenal after a third loss in a row at Villa Park.

A chase of the Gunners in the second half of the season looks on the cards again for City, but Bernardo Silva is not too concerned about the gap.

"It's still a long way to go," he said on City's website. "I don't want to draw too many conclusions.

"We would love to be at the top but we're not. It's way too early to draw conclusions.

"I would say we played quite well with the ball. Our offensive concepts are really good. Even if we didn't score we had chances. We made them defend deep and they struggled in some moments. On the other side of the game we were really bad defensively.

"Obviously they are a very good team, this is a Champions League team, a team with a lot of quality players. But we have to look at ourselves."

PA