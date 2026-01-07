Liverpool, Newcastle and England legend reveals cancer diagnosis
- Football legend Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer, his family announced on Wednesday.
- He was recently admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms.
- Investigations subsequently revealed a cancer diagnosis, for which he will undergo treatment.
- Keegan expressed gratitude to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.
- His family has requested privacy during this difficult time and stated they will make no further comment.