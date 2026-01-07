Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool, Newcastle and England legend reveals cancer diagnosis

Keegan expressed gratitude to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care
Keegan expressed gratitude to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care (Getty Images)
  • Football legend Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer, his family announced on Wednesday.
  • He was recently admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms.
  • Investigations subsequently revealed a cancer diagnosis, for which he will undergo treatment.
  • Keegan expressed gratitude to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.
  • His family has requested privacy during this difficult time and stated they will make no further comment.
