Football legend Kevin Keegan diagnosed with cancer
The 74-year-old, affectionately known as ‘King Kev’, starred for Liverpool and Newcastle
Football legend Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer, his family has said.
In a statement published on Wednesday, his family said the former England international was recently admitted to hospital for “further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms”.
“These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment,” the statement continued.
“Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.
“During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment.”
