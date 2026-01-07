Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Football legend Kevin Keegan diagnosed with cancer

The 74-year-old, affectionately known as ‘King Kev’, starred for Liverpool and Newcastle

Kevin Keegan, pictured when manager of Newcastle in 2008
Kevin Keegan, pictured when manager of Newcastle in 2008 (Getty Images)

Football legend Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer, his family has said.

In a statement published on Wednesday, his family said the former England international was recently admitted to hospital for “further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms”.

“These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment,” the statement continued.

“Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.

“During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment.”

