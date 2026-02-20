Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jose Mourinho criticised by Vincent Kompany over response to Vinicius Jr incident

Uefa launches investigation after Vinicius Jr alleges racist abuse
  • Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has strongly criticised Jose Mourinho's reaction to an alleged racist incident involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.
  • Vinicius Jr. accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of calling him a 'monkey' during a Champions League match, leading to the game being paused under FIFA's anti-racism protocols.
  • Mourinho, Benfica's manager, blamed Vinicius Jr. for inciting the crowd and argued that Benfica could not be racist due to the legacy of their Black player, Eusebio.
  • Kompany stated that Mourinho made a 'huge mistake' by 'attacking the character' of Vinicius Jr. and misjudging the situation, drawing on his own experiences with racism.
  • Mourinho's comments have received widespread condemnation from football pundits, including Wayne Rooney and Clarence Seedorf, who labelled them 'unfair' and a 'big mistake'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in