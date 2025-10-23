Female tennis player makes claim about rivals’ ‘higher testosterone levels’
- World No 27 Marta Kostyuk attributed the success of top players Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek to their “higher testosterone levels” and larger physical stature.
- Kostyuk stated that Sabalenka and Swiatek are “much bigger”, “much taller”, and “much stronger” than her, requiring her to work harder and run more to win points.
- She said that she cannot change her physical build and views competing against physically advantaged players as a “cool challenge”
- Despite Kostyuk's claims about size, official WTA listings show her at 5ft 9in, the same height as Swiatek, and only two inches shorter than Sabalenka (5ft 11in).
- Kostyuk also highlighted the mental strength and confidence of top players, noting Sabalenka's unwavering belief in saving break points.