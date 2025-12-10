New York Jets star Kris Boyd’s suspected shooter appears in court
- Frederick Green, 20, appeared in a New York City court, pleading not guilty to charges including attempted murder in connection with the shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd.
- The incident took place on 16 November outside a midtown Manhattan restaurant, where Boyd was shot in the abdomen following an argument over clothing that escalated into a fight.
- Green was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals Service to an apartment complex near the University of Buffalo and surrendered on Monday.
- Following his court appearance, Green was held without bail, with authorities noting he had "significantly changed his physical appearance" to evade detection.
- Kris Boyd, who was initially in critical condition, has been recovering from his injuries and recently visited the Jets' facility, though he has not yet played for the team this season.