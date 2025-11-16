New York Jets star Kris Boyd in critical condition after being shot in New York City: reports
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting
New York Jets star Kris Boyd was in critical condition after a shooting in New York City early Sunday morning, according to reports.
The 29-year-old cornerback was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 2 a.m. on West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD told WABC.
The shooting unfolded after a dispute outside Sei Less restaurant turned violent, police sources told the New York Post.
Boyd was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the reports.
It was not immediately clear what happened leading up to the shooting. Authorities have not said what the relationship is between the victim and the suspect.
The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV.
In a statement, the New York Jets said: "We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."
No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation, the NYPD said.
This is a breaking news story…
